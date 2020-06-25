bal ram singh
Norwegian University of Life Sciences
As, Norway
Specialty Chief Editor
Soils and Human Health
School of Water Resources and Environmental Engineering, East China University of Technology, China
Nanchang, China
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Faculty of Science, Kafrelsheikh University
Kafr el-Sheikh, Egypt
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Faculty of Agriculture, Kafrelsheikh University
Kafrelsheikh, Egypt
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Dpartment of Soil Mapping and Environmental Informatics, Institute for Soil Sciences, HUN-REN Centre for Agricultural Research
Budapest, Hungary
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Częstochowa University of Technology
Częstochowa, Poland
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Department of Soil Science, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Bahauddin Zakariya University
Multan, Pakistan
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Jiangsu Ocean Universiity
Lianyungang, China
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Laboratory of Remote Sensing and GIS, Department of Soil Science, University of Tehran
Karaj, Iran
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Government Degree College, Ramban
Ramban, India
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Purdue University
West Lafayette, United States
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Faculty of Agrobiotechnical Sciences, Josip Juraj Strossmayer University of Osijek
Osijek, Croatia
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management, University of Debrecen
Debrecen, Hungary
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Nagasaki University
Nagasaki, Japan
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
University of Santiago de Compostela
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health
Warsaw University of Life Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Soils and Human Health