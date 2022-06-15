Scope

The Advanced Space Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of space engineering technologies and materials.

Led by Dr. Vaios Lappas from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, the Advanced Space Engineering section welcomes submissions in various domains of space engineering, which connect theoretical knowledge with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

rocket design and components

small satellites and space mission concepts

satellite design and components

space materials

spacecraft design

space system engineering

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, development, and application of space engineering technologies and materials.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the rocket design and components, small satellites and space mission concepts, satellite design and components, space materials, spacecraft design, and space system engineering (SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of space engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.