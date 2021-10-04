Scope

The Acute Stroke and Interventional Therapies specialty section is dedicated to publishing high-quality translational and clinical research with direct therapeutic implications for the management of acute stroke.

Led by Prof. David Liebeskind from the University of California, Los Angeles, this Frontiers in Stroke section welcomes submissions in the various domains of stroke treatment, which aim to enhance the understanding and development of potential therapeutic advances in neurovascular injury associated with acute stroke.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adjunctive treatments, including neuroprotection

endovascular and surgical strategies (e.g., intracranial atherosclerosis, carotid reperfusion)

endovascular thrombectomy

management of subacute medical complications associated with stroke in hospitalized patients

medical interventions (e.g., antiplatelet regimens in hospitalized patients)

minimally invasive and surgical interventions

prevention of recurrent stroke in the acute/subacute time frame after stroke

risk factor modification

treatment of acute intracerebral and subarachnoid hemorrhage

treatment of acute ischemic stroke

thrombolysis

translational and ongoing clinical research on stroke treatment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about therapeutic advances and interventions in the context of acute stroke and neurovascular injury. Research on long-term management for secondary prevention, chronic complications, and recovery will be considered only if it is directly related to acute stroke management, interventional therapies, or neurovascular injury treatment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of stroke treatment to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Reports relating to diagnosis, omics, systemic complications, long-term management for secondary prevention and chronic complications, recovery and other aspects of stroke beyond acute/sub-acute treatment considerations are not within the scope of this section and should be submitted to one of our other specialty sections.

Frontiers in Stroke also offers the following specialty sections: