Scope

The Genetics and Omics of Stroke section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of stroke genetics and genomics for improved prevention, diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment.

Led by Dr. Myriam Fornage from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, this Frontiers in Stroke section welcomes submissions which aim to accelerate biological and medical discoveries related to stroke by harnessing the power of genetics and genomics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of genetic information to risk prediction, risk stratification, pharmacogenomics, and gene-by-environment interaction

functional studies that capitalize on relevant cellular or animal models to capture cell- or tissue-specific effects;

gene mapping studies for stroke and its subtypes, outcomes, and endophenotypes, with special attention to diverse and under-represented populations

identification of novel stroke risk factors and biomarkers using genetic information, as well as estimation of potential drug effects

integration of high-dimensional omics data from epigenomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to fully characterize the spectrum of effects of genetic variation on disease risk

machine learning applications in genetics and genomics of stroke, including inference of gene networks and modelling of stroke etiology, and prediction disease progression and response to treatment

molecular, cellular, and physiological mechanisms linking genetic variation to stroke and stroke-related traits across the lifespan

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the genetic and genomic aspects of stroke, including their implications for prevention, diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of stroke genetics and genomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Manuscripts that do not primarily focus on the genetic and genomic aspects of stroke fall outside the scope of this section.

Frontiers in Stroke also offers the following specialty sections: