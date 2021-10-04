Scope

The Mechanisms, Models, and Biomarkers of Stroke section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of cellular and molecular mechanisms at play within stroke and cerebrovascular diseases.

Led by Dr. J Aronowski from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, this Frontiers in Stroke section welcomes submissions in various domains of cerebrovascular disease research, which aim to enhance the understanding of the systemic and local risk factors and prevention of stroke, improve treatment at the point of stroke occurrence, and enable effective recovery and rehabilitation for stroke survivors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular, immunological, and molecular mechanisms underlying pathobiology of strokes

assessing diagnostic and prognostic role of stroke biomarkers

investigating mechanisms for better understanding of post-stroke recovery

mechanisms associated with aging, sex differences and comorbidity and their effect on stroke outcome and recovery

new experimental models of stroke or cerebral (chronic and acute) ischemia that could help to model stroke or global cerebral hypoperfusion

external and internal risk factors and their biological substrates to better understand how to prevent stroke

translational therapeutic modalities (pharmacologic, cell-based, or device mediated) to prevent and treat stroke

understanding vascular mechanisms associated with cognitive decline

pre- and post-conditioning as approaches to prevent and reduce severity of stroke

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which contribute to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cerebrovascular disease research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Submissions focused on strategies for prevention, treatment, recovery and rehabilitation without a focus on mechanisms or biomarkers are not considered within the scope of the section and may be suitable for another specialty section within Frontiers in Stroke.

Frontiers in Stroke also offers the following specialty sections: