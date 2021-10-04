Scope

The Preventative Health and Stroke Complications section is dedicated to publishing research focused on reducing the global burden of stroke and its associated complications by reducing the mortality and morbidity associated with stroke.

Led by Dr. Ana Catarina Fonseca from the Faculty of Medicine, University of Lisbon, this Frontiers in Stroke section welcomes submissions in the various domains of stroke prevention and complications. Submissions may cover primary or secondary prevention, as well as individual to population level measures.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

impact analysis including productivity loss and indirect costs of stroke complications

individual to population level measures for stroke prevention

individual-level management of modifiable risk factors for stroke

pharmacological and non-pharmacological measures for stroke prevention

primary or secondary stroke prevention

stroke complications in acute and chronic phases post-stroke

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the prevention of stroke or the management of stroke complications and their impact on patients' lives.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of stroke prevention and management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Contributions relating to post-stroke therapies, recovery, or rehabilitation are not suitable for this section, as well as those discussing risk factors without focus on potential preventative measures.

Frontiers in Stroke also offers the following specialty sections: