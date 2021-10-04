Scope

The Stroke Recovery and Rehabilitation section is committed to publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research that advances the understanding and application of stroke recovery and rehabilitation.

Led by Prof. Richard Zorowitz from MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital and Prof. Lorie Richards from the University of Utah, this Frontiers in Stroke section encourages submissions in various domains to address issues that individuals recovering from a stroke face in the days, weeks, month, and years, after their stroke.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

biomarkers for stroke rehabilitation and recovery

brain stimulation after stroke

clinical trials focused on stroke rehabilitation and recovery

cognitive interventions

implanted and external technologies

intensive training

interventions targeting aphasia

molecular and physiological mechanisms of stroke recovery

physical activity and exercise to facilitate stroke recovery

telerehabilitation

psychosocial and emotional aspects of recovery

health services and policy research

interventions for community participation and reintegration, to adapting to changes in life roles

enhancing quality of life after stroke

All submissions should offer insights relating to stroke rehabilitation and recovery and contributing to the overall understanding of this important field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Stroke Recovery and Rehabilitation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Submissions relating to acute stroke therapies, such as reperfusion or neuroprotection which aim to limit the severity of ischemic injury, are not considered within the scope of this specialty.

Frontiers in Stroke also offers the following specialty sections: