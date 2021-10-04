Scope

The Vascular Cognitive Impairment section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the impact of vascular factors on cognitive function and their association with neurodegenerative diseases and small vessel disease.

Led by Dr. Anna Poggesi from the University of Florence, this Frontiers in Stroke section welcomes submissions in the various domains of stroke research, focused on advancing understanding and clinical management of cognitive disorders influenced by vascular pathology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cognitive decline in atrial fibrillation

cognitive impairment in the context of neurodegenerative diseases with vascular pathology

cognitive rehabilitation and therapeutic interventions for vascular cognitive impairment

diagnosis and assessment of cognitive impairment in the context of vascular etiology

impact of small vessel disease and white matter disease on cognitive function

neuroimaging and biomarkers related to vascular cognitive impairment

neuropsychiatric symptoms in vascular cognitive impairment

pathophysiology of vascular cognitive impairment

post-stroke dementia and cognitive decline

risk factors, prevention, and management strategies for vascular cognitive impairment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between vascular factors and cognitive function, as well as their implications for clinical management and patient outcomes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of stroke research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Manuscripts related to general cognitive impairment not associated with vascular pathology are outside the scope of this section.

Frontiers in Stroke also offers the following specialty sections: