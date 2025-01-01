pauline aeschbacher
Department of Visceral Surgery and Medicine, Bern University Hospital
Bern, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Department of Visceral Surgery and Medicine, Bern University Hospital
Bern, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Saint Joseph Hospital of Paris
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria Consorziale Policlinico di Bari
Bari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Hellenic Red Cross
Athens, Greece
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria Consorziale Policlinico di Bari
Bari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
University Hospital of Ferrara
Ferrara, Italy
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV)
Lausanne, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
University of Siena
Siena, Italy
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Azienda Usl Teramo
Teramo, Italy
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
University of Bari Medical School
Bari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
University of Cagliari
Cagliari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Asl Lanciano Vasto Chieti
Chieti, Italy
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Department of Colorectal Surgery, the Characteristic Medical Center of PLA Rocket Force
BEIJING, China
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Atılım University
Ankara, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
GH Paris Saint Joseph Paris
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery