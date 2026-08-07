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Vita-Salute San Raffaele University
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Ankara University School of Medicine Department of Surgery Division of Colorectal Surgery
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
Miguel Hernández University of Elche
Elche, Spain
Associate Editor
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Colorectal and Proctological Surgery