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Nippon Medical School
Bunkyō, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Global medical institute
Lausanne, Switzerland
Assistant Specialty Chief Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Lubbock, United States
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT)
Wythenshawe, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery