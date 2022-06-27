rei ogawa
Nippon Medical School
Bunkyō, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Lubbock, United States
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT)
Wythenshawe, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
'Policlinico Casilino' Plastic, Reconstructie and Aesthetitc Surgery at University of Rome “Tor Vergata”
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Nippon Medical School
Bunkyō, Japan
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Turku University Hospital
Turku, Finland
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Winston-Salem, United States
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
University Hospital Münster
Münster, Germany
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Kumamoto University
Kumamoto, Japan
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Department of Plastic Surgery, Grossman School of Medicine, New York University
New York City, United States
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Yale-New Haven Hospital
New Haven, United States
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery
Swansea University Medical School
Swansea, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery