Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Karolinska Institutet (KI)
Solna , Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Visceral Surgery
Deakin University
Geelong , Australia
Associate Editor
Visceral Surgery
National Liver Institute
Al Minufiyah , Egypt
Associate Editor
Visceral Surgery
Università degli Studi di Milano
Milano , Italy
Associate Editor
Visceral Surgery