Mission & scope

Frontiers in Surgery is a multidisciplinary journal publishing advances and research findings in surgical practice to improve clinical management of patients and foster surgical innovation. The journal is indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, and Web of Science (SCIE) among others.

Led by Field Chief Editor Dr Dennis Paul Orgill (Harvard Medical School, USA), Frontiers in Surgery seeks to assemble clinical and experimental research across all surgical specialties to foster a collaborative dialogue amongst the surgical community. Although the advanced skills now required from surgeons have led to ever increasing specialization, these still share important fundamental principles. Topics include:

• genitourinary surgery

• heart surgery

• neurosurgery

• obstetrics and gynecological surgery

• orthopedic surgery

• otorhinolaryngology - head and neck surgery

• pediatric orthopedics

• pediatric surgery

• pediatric urology

• reconstructive and plastic surgery

• surgical oncology

• thoracic surgery

• vascular surgery

• visceral surgery.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), notably SDG 3: ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

Manuscripts that focus solely on the prognosis of diseases, the efficacy of non-surgical treatments, or the statistical analysis of patient outcomes without a relevance to surgical procedures or advancements are not suitable for publication in this journal. Studies that do not directly contribute to the field of surgery, such as those primarily concerned with general medical care or disease diagnosis, are also outside the journal's scope.

Frontiers' journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Surgery is committed to advancing developments in the field of surgery by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

Frontiers in Surgery is a proud partner journal for TROGSS – The Robotic Global Surgical Society.

Frontiers in Surgery is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.