Scope

The Genitourinary Surgery and Interventions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing surgical treatments and techniques for genitourinary conditions.

The Genitourinary Surgery and Interventions section welcomes submissions in various domains of genitourinary surgery, which aim to enhance the understanding and treatment of genitourinary disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

focal therapy approaches

management of stone diseases

novel minimally invasive surgical techniques, such as robot-assisted surgery, Laparoscopic Single-Site Surgery (LESS), and Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery (NOTES)

reconstructive and functional surgical treatment of the genitourinary tract

surgical treatment of urogenital malignancies

technical improvements in radiologic and radio-therapeutic techniques

treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative surgical treatments and techniques for improving the management of genitourinary disorders. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Genitourinary Surgery and interventions section does not consider submissions focused on topics that fall outside the scope of genitourinary surgical procedures and related clinical practices. However, submissions related to pain management may be considered if they are directly relevant to surgical treatments and techniques for genitourinary conditions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of genitourinary surgery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.