Scope

The Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge and improving patient care in the field of otorhinolaryngology.

Led by Prof. Małgorzata Wierzbicka from Poznan University of Medical Sciences, the Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery section encourages submissions that cover a wide range of topics within the specialty, aiming to enhance understanding and treatment of various conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

facial plastic and reconstructive surgery

head and neck surgery/oncology

laryngology and phoniatrics

otology and neurotology

pediatric otorhinolaryngology

rhinology and skull base

sleep disorders

swallowing disorders

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis and management of otorhinolaryngology and head and neck surgery conditions as well as insights into new and established medical and surgical techniques. The section welcomes basic, experimental, translational, and clinical studies in the form of different article types (see the full list here). Moreover, it also welcomes the submission of hypothesis and theory articles to spark the debate on controversial topics and points of view, as well as systematic reviews and state-of-the-art articles to keep readers informed about recent developments in the field.

By fostering interaction within the scientific community and offering a platform for the dissemination of research findings, this section aims to contribute to the worldwide improvement of well-being for individuals with ENT conditions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery while promoting the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery section does not accept submissions focused on endocrinology, thyroid disorders, audiology, or communicative disorders, as these topics fall outside the scope of the specialty. Additionally, statistical analysis unrelated to the field and diagnostic methods without a fundamental basis in otorhinolaryngology or head and neck surgery are not considered for publication in this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of otorhinolaryngology and head and neck surgery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Surgery is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.