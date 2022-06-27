Main content

Specialty chief editor małgorzata wierzbicka Poznan University of Medical Sciences Poznań , Poland Specialty Chief Editor Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery

Scope Striving to become the leading international journal of Otorhinolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, this section publishes the highest quality medical research in all areas of the specialty: otology and neurotology, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, rhinology and skull base, laryngology and phoniatrics, pediatric ORL, sleep, head & neck surgery/oncology, as well as swallowing, audiology and communicative disorders.



Original studies in basic, experimental, translational, and clinical research should allow advances in the diagnosis and management of ORL-HNS conditions. An update on recent developments is encouraged in the form of systemic reviews and state-of-the-art articles. The Hypothesis and Theory articles should allow for debates on controversial topics and points of view.



The online system, allowing for discussions to be continued after the publication, should spark interaction within the scientific community. Furthermore, reviews on a topic can be grouped in research/clinical topics and ebooks, providing for an expanding and up-to-date knowledge source. The global and open availability of the publications makes an ideal dissemination platform.



The ultimate goal is the worldwide improvement of the well being of people with ENT conditions by expanding evidence-based knowledge, by providing practical clinical management solutions, and by spreading new and established medical and surgical techniques in articles or through video demonstrations. Frontiers in Surgery is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Surg.

Abbreviation fsurg

Electronic ISSN 2296-875X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 2.568 Impact Factor 1.4 CiteScore

Submission Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery welcomes submissions of the following article types: Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

