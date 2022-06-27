małgorzata wierzbicka
Research and Development Center, Regional Specialist Hospital
Wrocław, Poland
Specialty Chief Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Insel Gruppe AG
Freiburgstrasse, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV)
Lausanne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Medical University of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
The Ohio State University
Columbus, United States
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
University of São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital for Sick Children, University of Toronto
Toronto, Canada
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Santa Lucia Foundation (IRCCS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Department of Medical and Surgical Specialties, Radiological Sciences, and Public Health, University of Brescia
Brescia, Italy
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Section of Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, Department of Neuroscience, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery