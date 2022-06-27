małgorzata wierzbicka
Poznan University of Medical Sciences
Poznań , Poland
Specialty Chief Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
University of São Paulo
São Paulo , Brazil
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
University of Padua
Padua , Italy
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh , United States
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
University Medical Centre, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz
Mainz , Germany
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
University of Toronto
Toronto , Canada
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
University Hospital Jena
Jena , Germany
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
University of Pennsylvania
Philadelphia , United States
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Bielefeld University
Bielefeld , Germany
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
University of Zurich
Zürich , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
The University of Tokyo Hospital
Tokyo , Japan
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School
Boston , United States
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, University of Cagliari
Cagliari , Italy
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Xiangya Hospital, Central South University
Changsha , China
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Department of Translational Neurosciences, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Antwerp
Edegem , Belgium
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre
Riyadh , Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Otorhinolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery