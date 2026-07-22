Scope

The Natural Resources section is dedicated to publishing research focused on sustainable utilization, management, and development of natural resources and their impact on the environment and human society.

Led by Dr. Santanu Ray from Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, India, the Natural Resources section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainable resource management, which connect interdisciplinary research to address the challenges of natural resource sustainability.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biodiversity degradation

climate change implications

ecosystem services

ecosystems

fisheries

forestry

manmade disasters

modelling

natural capital

natural disasters

over utilization of natural resources

soil and minerals

sustainable resource utilization

water resources

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the sustainable management and development of natural resources and their impact on the environment and society.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable utilization, management, and development of natural resources in alignment with SDGs 6, 13, 14, and 15.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable resource management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.