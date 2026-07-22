Scope

The Safe and Just Resource Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring sustainable and equitable approaches to managing natural resources.

Led by Dr. Bhavik Bakshi from Arizona State University and Professor Ikechukwu (Ike) Umejesi from the Department of Sociology, University of Fort Hare, the Safe and Just Resource Management section welcomes submissions in various domains of sustainable resource management, which address the challenges and opportunities in achieving ecological safety and social justice.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

access and inequality in resource ownership rights

climate change

conservation and participatory resource management

critical assessment of sustainable development goals related to resource management

design of technologies, policies and other solutions

environmental sovereignty in indigenous communities

governance frameworks

just transition, socioecological protection in resource extraction

land use

metrics for quantifying safe and just space at multiple scales, including cities, corporations, technologies and products

resource management between diverse stakeholders

resource management policy

risks, vulnerability, and socioecological resilience in the extractive space

social and environmental justice movements

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the intersection of ecological safety, social justice, and resource management.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the safe and just resource management in alignment with SDGs 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable resource management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.