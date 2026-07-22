Scope

The Smart Technologies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative solutions for sustainable resource management and development.

Led by Dr. Benedetto Nastasi from the University of Rome Tor Vergata and Dr. Bin Chen from Beijing Normal University, the Smart Technologies section welcomes submissions in various domains of sustainable resource management, which connect innovative technologies with sustainable development goals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence and big data for sustainable development

circular economy technologies

digital infrastructure, electronic governance, telecommunications, and blockchain for sustainable development

energy efficiency and smart energy systems (from household to grid scales)

renewable energies and energy storage technology

smart buildings and infrastructure

smart technologies for environmental protection and resilience

smart technologies in transportation and sustainable mobility

smart technologies in urban and regional development

smart technologies and approach to implement circular economy

Smart Readiness Level analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of smart technologies in sustainable resource management and development.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable resource management, artificial intelligence and big data for sustainable development, circular economy technologies, digital infrastructure, electronic governance, telecommunications, and blockchain for sustainable development, energy efficiency and smart energy systems, renewable energies and energy storage technology, smart buildings and infrastructure, smart technologies for environmental protection and resilience, smart technologies in transportation and sustainable mobility, smart technologies in urban and regional development, and smart waste prevention and resource management (SDG 7, SDG 9, SDG 11, SDG 12, and SDG 13).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable resource management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.