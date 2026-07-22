Scope

The Sustainable Land Use section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing sustainability challenges in land use and management.

Led by Dr. Jinyan Zhan from Beijing Normal University, the Sustainable Land Use section welcomes submissions in the various domains of geography, ecology, environment, and management, which contribute to the understanding and development of sustainable land use strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

consequences of land system dynamics

integrated modelling of land systems dynamics

nature and causes of land system dynamics

sustainable management of land systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about efficient land management for the coordinated development of social ecosystems and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable land use, land system dynamics, integrated modelling, and sustainable management of land systems in relation to SDGs 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of geography to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.