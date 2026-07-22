Scope

The Sustainable Materials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on sustainable material use and management.

Led by Dr. Mark Foreman from Chalmers University of Technology, the Sustainable Materials section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sustainable resource management, which address the challenges and opportunities between sustainable material use and waste reduction.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

decontamination and rejuvenation of materials

more sustainable production processes

recovery of value from wastes

recycling and sorting processes

waste avoidance

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about sustainable material use, waste management, and innovative approaches to minimize environmental impact.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance sustainable material use, waste management, and innovative approaches to minimize environmental impact (SDGs 9, 11, and 12).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable resource management to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.