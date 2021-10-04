Scope

The Bioengineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing transplantation medicine through innovative bioengineering approaches.

Led by Dr. Wei Tao from Harvard Medical School, the Bioengineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of transplantation bioengineering, which connect interdisciplinary fields to address critical needs in transplantation medicine.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomedical device

biomaterials

biomechanics

cellular engineering

diagnostic and bioimaging

immunoengineering

nanobiotechnology

organ engineering

regenerative medicine

tissue engineering

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative and effective approaches in transplantation bioengineering.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the transplantation bioengineering, biomedical device, biomaterials, biomechanics, cellular engineering, diagnostic and bioimaging, immunoengineering, nanobiotechnology, organ engineering, regenerative medicine, and tissue engineering in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of transplantation bioengineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.