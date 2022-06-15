Mission & scope

Frontiers in Virtual Reality is a multidisciplinary journal that explores the entire breadth of extended reality.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editor Dr. Mel Slater (University of Barcelona, Spain) and explores all the possibilities relating to virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality. Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science (ESCI), and the DOAJ, among others, Frontiers in Virtual Reality advances our understanding of extended reality to develop new technologies and find enabling applications for society.

The journal welcomes submissions in the following areas of virtual reality research:

augmented reality

haptics

technologies for VR

virtual reality and human behaviour

virtual reality in industry

virtual reality in medicine.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

Frontiers in Virtual Reality is committed to advancing developments in the field by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.