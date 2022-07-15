Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Institute for Creative Technologies, University of Southern California
Los Angeles , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Virtual Reality in Medicine
University of Connecticut
Mansfield , United States
Associate Editor
Virtual Reality in Medicine
Massey University
Wellington , New Zealand
Associate Editor
Virtual Reality in Medicine
University of Jaume I
Castelló de La Plana , Spain
Associate Editor
Virtual Reality in Medicine