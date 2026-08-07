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University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Specialty Chief Editor
Virtual Reality and Human Behaviour
Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Arts et Metiers - Campus d'Angers
Angers, France
Assistant Specialty Chief Editor
Virtual Reality and Human Behaviour
Independent researcher
Redmond, United States
Associate Editor
Virtual Reality and Human Behaviour
Deakin University
Geelong, Australia
Associate Editor
Virtual Reality and Human Behaviour