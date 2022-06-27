Scope

Ron Azuma’s classic definition of AR includes three aspects (1) AR combines real and virtual content, (2) The virtual content is interactive in real time, and (3) The virtual content is fixed in the real world. These three elements provide guidance on the technology required to create an AR experience. To enable the perceived combination of real and virtual content these AR systems need to have display elements, to support interaction there needs to be input devices and interaction techniques, and to fix AR content in the real world tracking technology is needed.

The technology and foundations of AR will be the main focus of this section of the journal, so we will be presenting basic enabling research on AR display technologies, interaction devices, and methods for tracking and registration approaches. AR is also fundamentally about changing a person’s perception of their reality, and so the underlying psychological and neuroscientific basis of AR, and methods for evaluating AR systems are also important.

Overall, we encourage research paper submissions in the following areas:

•Novel AR applications

•Collaborative AR systems

•Evaluation techniques for AR

•System architectures for AR

•Social and ethical issues of AR

•Novel AR display technologies

•Audio and haptic interfaces for AR

•AR interaction methods and techniques

•AR tracking and registration approaches

•Psychological and neuroscientific aspects of AR

•Graphics and rendering techniques for AR

•Content creation and authoring tools for AR