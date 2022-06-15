Scope

The Augmented Reality section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the technology and foundations of augmented reality.

Led by Dr. Mark Billinghurst from the University of South Australia, the Augmented Reality section welcomes submissions in the various domains of augmented reality, which connect the real and virtual worlds to enhance human perception and interaction.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of augmented reality

audio and haptic interfaces for augmented reality

augmented reality content creation and authoring tools

augmented reality display technologies

augmented reality interaction methods and techniques

augmented reality system architectures

collaborative augmented reality systems

evaluation techniques for augmented reality

graphics and rendering techniques for augmented reality

psychological and neuroscientific aspects of augmented reality

social and ethical issues of augmented reality

tracking and registration approaches for augmented reality

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of real and virtual content, interaction devices, and tracking technology in augmented reality systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Augmented Reality section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on object recognition or object-oriented programming without a fundamental basis in the development, enhancement, or application of augmented reality systems and experiences.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of augmented reality to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.