Scope

The objective of this Specialty section is to present research results that enhance the rendering of tactile in the context of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality immersive experiences. We welcome research that expands upon tactile displays considering local geometric contact, surface hardness and roughness, texture, heat transfer, both active and passive haptics techniques and all the properties relevant for realistic haptic feedback patterns.





Other relevant areas of research include the study of psychological and neuroscientific aspects of haptic interaction with Virtual Environments, and the study of haptic interactions of people with real and virtual humans, and during the manipulation of virtual objects. Fundamentally, this Haptics Section of Frontiers in Virtual Reality should capture innovative dimensions of the human experience in multimodal digital environments, considering all somatosensory perception modalities, including affective touch.





Articles might thus address tactile hardware and contact modelling aspects, physical interaction with complex virtual entities, and discuss advancements in different application domains including mixed realities and extended realities requiring haptic perception.



Please Note: This section is Cross-Listed in both Frontiers in Virtual Reality and Frontiers in Robotics and AI. Authors should submit via the journal that they feel best encapsulates the focus of their study.