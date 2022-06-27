Scope

Virtual reality technology has come a long way in the last decade: from being specialist laboratory equipment through to a consumer product. These consumer products deliver a high level of immersion and have enabled a new market for content to develop. There are still many technical challenges to address, and this Specialty Section invites papers that explore software and hardware technologies that can enhance impact the usability and utility of this type of interface in the future. Any aspect of display, sensing, simulation or interface is of interest. Papers might address limitations of current devices or components, pose challenges and metrics that highlight opportunities for further development, or propose standards and tests that can compare different technologies. We are also interested in different ways of demonstrating advances in technology, from metric and quantitative study-driven, through to qualitative studies of the trade-offs of a particular technology configuration in a user context.

We will use a broad definition of technology to be as inclusive as possible when it comes to advances in the state of the art. We are interested in technologies that are fully immersive or support mixed-reality in any form. We are interested in technologies that focus on the individual user, the support of groups or users or the platforms to support very large populations of users.