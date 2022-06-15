Scope

The Technologies for VR section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing virtual reality technologies and enhancing their usability and utility.

Led by Dr. Anthony Steed from University College London, the Technologies for VR section welcomes submissions in the various domains of virtual reality, which address the challenges and opportunities in improving the user experience and the overall impact of these technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

display technologies and their limitations

hardware and software advancements

interface design and development

mixed-reality and immersive technologies

sensing and simulation techniques

standards and tests for technology comparison

support for individual users, groups, and large populations

user context and qualitative studies of technology trade-offs

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of virtual reality technologies, focusing on enhancing user experiences and addressing current limitations.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Technologies for VR section does not consider submissions focusing on educational games or comparative studies that do not directly contribute to the development, improvement, or understanding of virtual reality technologies. However, research that addresses mixed-reality and immersive technologies in the context of education or other fields, while maintaining a strong connection to VR advancements, may be considered. Research that primarily addresses non-VR aspects or lacks a strong connection to VR advancements remains outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of virtual reality to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.