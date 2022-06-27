anthony steed
University College London
London , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Technologies for VR
University College London
London , United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Technologies for VR
Institut National de Recherche en Informatique et en Automatique (INRIA)
Rocquencourt , France
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
University of Central Florida
Orlando , United States
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Virginia Tech
Blacksburg , United States
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Graz University of Technology
Graz , Austria
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Human Interface Technology Lab New Zealand (HIT Lab NZ)
Christchurch , New Zealand
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
University of Maryland, College Park
College Park , United States
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Aalborg University Copenhagen
Copenhagen , Denmark
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai , China
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
University of Rostock
Rostock , Germany
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
g.tec medical engineering GmbH
Schiedlberg , Austria
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
IMT Atlantique Bretagne-Pays de la Loire
Nantes , France
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Université de Genève
Geneva , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Laboratoire Interdisciplinaire des Sciences du Numérique, Université Paris-Saclay
Orsay , France
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
University of Central Florida
Orlando , United States
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
University of Wyoming
Laramie , United States
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR