anthony steed
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Technologies for VR
University of Wyoming
Laramie, United States
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
School of Science and Technology, University of Trás-os-Montes e Alto Douro
Vila Real, Portugal
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
CNRS / LISN (Laboratoire Interdisciplinaire des Sciences du Numérique), Université Paris-Saclay.
Orsay, France
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Chemnitz University of Technology
Chemnitz, Germany
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Université Gustave Eiffel
Bouguenais, France
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Google (United States)
Mountain View, United States
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
IMT Atlantique Bretagne-Pays de la Loire
Nantes, France
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Bauhaus-Universität Weimar
Weimar, Germany
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
g.tec medical engineering GmbH
Schiedlberg, Austria
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg
Würzburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou)
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR
Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Technologies for VR