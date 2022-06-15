Scope

The Virtual Reality and Human Behaviour section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration of human behaviour in virtual and augmented reality environments.

Led by Dr. Mel Slater from the University of Barcelona, the Virtual Reality and Human Behaviour section welcomes submissions in various domains of virtual reality and human behaviour, which connect theoretical understanding with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ethical, philosophical, and legal aspects of immersive technology deployment

impact of virtual reality exposure on real-life performance and skills transfer

novel applications of immersive technology beyond traditional uses

novel methods of immersive data visualization

studies of people's responses to virtual reality, such as presence, embodiment, agency, physiological changes, behavioural and attitude changes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between virtual reality, augmented reality, and human behaviour.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of virtual reality, augmented reality, and human behaviour in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions).

The Virtual Reality and Human Behaviour section does not consider submissions focusing solely on global politics or environmental studies, as these topics generally fall outside the scope of virtual reality's impact on human behavior and cognition. However, submissions that explore the intersection of these topics with virtual reality and human behaviour, particularly in relation to SDG goals, are welcome. Additionally, while video production and construction engineering may not be the primary focus of this section, submissions that investigate the application of virtual reality and augmented reality in these fields and their effects on human behaviour are also considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of virtual reality and human behaviour to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.