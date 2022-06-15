Scope

The Virtual Reality in Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the innovative application of virtual reality and related technologies in medical research and practice.

Led by Dr. Albert Rizzo from the Institute for Creative Technologies, University of Southern California, the Virtual Reality in Medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of virtual reality, which connect advancements in technology with improvements in clinical research and practice.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment and treatment across a wide range of clinical health conditions

evolution and promotion of evidence-based and patient-centered models of care delivery

methodologies to promote access and engagement in healthcare

surgical and clinical training

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of virtual reality and associated technologies in medicine and healthcare.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the assessment and treatment across a wide range of clinical health conditions, methodologies to promote access and engagement in healthcare, surgical and clinical training, and the evolution and promotion of evidence-based and patient-centered models of care delivery (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Virtual Reality in Medicine section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the application of virtual reality in medical contexts. Studies that are too general, unrelated to virtual reality, or do not demonstrate a direct impact on medical practice, patient outcomes, access and engagement in healthcare, surgical and clinical training, or the evolution and promotion of evidence-based and patient-centered models of care delivery will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of virtual reality to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.