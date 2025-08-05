Developing in your editorial role

In this section, learn two ways in which you can develop and thrive in an editorial role.

Get tips and advice on how to become a more proficient editor, learning the skills that will help your journal to grow and succeed

Use your time as an editor to learn new skills and gain knowledge to support your wider career development as a researcher

From recruiting the right colleagues to work alongside you on the editorial board, to understanding more about AI in research, use these pages to create your own professional development plan.

Key skills for editors

Learn more from your role