Develop your journal's scope
A clear, well-defined scope is one of the most powerful tools for your journal. Get tips on how to write and maintain it.
In this section, learn two ways in which you can develop and thrive in an editorial role.
Get tips and advice on how to become a more proficient editor, learning the skills that will help your journal to grow and succeed
Use your time as an editor to learn new skills and gain knowledge to support your wider career development as a researcher
From recruiting the right colleagues to work alongside you on the editorial board, to understanding more about AI in research, use these pages to create your own professional development plan.
A clear, well-defined scope is one of the most powerful tools for your journal. Get tips on how to write and maintain it.
Learn how to build, recruit, and support a strong board of editors that will shape your journal.
Practical strategies for working with your journal team and publisher to maximize visibility and impact.
Understand how journal metrics are calculated and how to use them to measure and promote journal impact.
Being an editor is one of the most practical ways to keep your research education moving forward - find out how.
Get an overview of AI in research and how you can engage with it in a positive way to make consistent decisions that protect quality and trust.