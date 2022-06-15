Scope

The Addiction in Adolescents section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing addictive behaviors in young individuals.

Led by Dr. Tammy Chung from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, the Addiction in Adolescents section welcomes submissions which aim to enhance knowledge and contribute to understanding the etiology, and prevention and treatment of addictive behaviors in adolescents and young adults.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

articles that address social determinants of health, including cultural, structural, environmental, neighborhood, economic, and interpersonal factors, as well as experiences of discrimination related to minority status, that influence the course of addictive behaviors in adolescence

articles that report novel interventions that effectively prevent and treat youth addictive behaviors

articles that use neuroimaging, genetic, and real-time assessment methods to examine youth substance use and behavioral addictions (e.g., gaming, gambling)

papers that examine the impact of public policy (e.g., legalization, decriminalization) on youth substance use and behavioral addictions

transition of care from adolescence to adulthood

The section publishes pre-registered systematic review papers and meta-analyses on adolescent addictive behaviors.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth new knowledge about the various factors and influences that shape addictive behaviors in adolescents. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of factors leading to addictive behaviors in adolescents, prevention and treatment of such behaviors, and the impact of public policy on youth substance use, in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

Submissions not related to addictive behaviors in adolescents and young adults are not considered in the scope of this section. Research that focuses solely on other aspects of adolescent health, such as nutrition, exercise, education, or non-addictive behaviors, will not be considered for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of adolescent addiction to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.