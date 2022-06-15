Scope

The Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge of cancer in individuals aged 15 to 39.

Led by Dr. Daniel Mulrooney from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the section welcomes submissions in various domains of adolescent medicine, which connect the understanding of biological, clinical, and social aspects of cancer diagnosed during this critical stage of life.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

complications of therapy – early and/or late outcomes

diet

disease specific analyses

employment issues

endocrine effects of cancer therapy

exercise

genetic cancer predispositions

novel and targeted therapeutics

psychosocial impacts of cancer

relationships during and following cancer

sexual health

supportive care

transition of care

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of cancer care for adolescents and young adults.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of biological, clinical, and social aspects of cancer in adolescents and young adults, as well as complications of therapy, diet, disease-specific analyses, endocrine effects, employment issues, exercise, genetic predispositions, novel therapeutics, psychosocial impacts, relationships, sexual health, and supportive care (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology section does not consider submissions focused on cancer research outside the age range of 15 to 39 years. Additionally, topics not related to the biological, clinical, or social aspects of cancer in this specific population are out of scope. Research studies solely focused on pediatric oncology (below age 15) or adult oncology (above age 39), non-cancer-related health issues, general medical care unrelated to cancer and supportive care in the adolescent and young adult population will not be considered for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of adolescent medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.