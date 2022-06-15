Scope

The Adolescent Endocrinology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on hormonal changes and their impact on adolescent health and development.

The Adolescent Endocrinology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of adolescent medicine, which connect the understanding of hormonal changes to the physical, emotional, and social development of adolescents.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adrenal gland diseases

body composition and physical growth

bone health

disorders of sex development

endocrine andrology

endocrine gynecology

functional hypogonadism

endocrine care for transsexual adolescents

endocrine genetic disorders

endocrine alterations in adolescents with chronic diseases

hypogonadism (functional/organic)

interactions of physical growth, maturation, nutrition, and psychological development

metabolic alterations

menstrual disorders

puberty, both early and delayed

sexual maturation and population trends

thyroid disorders

transition of care

diabetes in adolescence

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of hormonal changes, adolescent health and development, and their impact on physical, emotional, and social aspects, in line with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Adolescent Endocrinology section does not consider submissions focused on endocrine research outside the adolescent age range. Research studies solely focused on pediatric endocrinology (below adolescent age) or adult endocrinology, non-endocrine-related health issues, general medical care unrelated to hormonal changes, and topics lacking direct relevance to the topics outlined above will not be considered for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of adolescent medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.