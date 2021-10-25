rajkumar s pant
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Mumbai, India
Community Reviewer
Aerodynamics and Flight Mechanics
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Mumbai, India
Community Reviewer
Aerodynamics and Flight Mechanics
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Community Reviewer
Intelligent Aerospace Systems
School of Automation, Northwerstern Polytechnical University
Xi'an, China
Community Reviewer
Intelligent Aerospace Systems
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Aircraft Materials and Structures
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Energetics and Propulsion
Department of Aerospace Sciences and Technologies, Polytechnic of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Aerodynamics and Flight Mechanics
United Arab Emirates University
Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Aircraft Materials and Structures
University of South Carolina
Columbia, United States
Community Reviewer
Intelligent Aerospace Systems
Department of Aerospace Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, King Abdulaziz University
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Aerodynamics and Flight Mechanics
Queen's University Belfast
Belfast, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Aircraft Materials and Structures
Fluid and Mechatronic Systems / Linköping University
Linköping, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Intelligent Aerospace Systems
Bialystok University of Technology
Bialystok, Poland
Community Reviewer
Intelligent Aerospace Systems
Centre for Higher Education Research and Scholarship, Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Aerodynamics and Flight Mechanics
Thales Avionics
Cincinnati, United States
Community Reviewer
Intelligent Aerospace Systems
Stony Brook University
Stony Brook, United States
Community Reviewer
Energetics and Propulsion
Santa Clara University
Santa Clara, United States
Community Reviewer
Intelligent Aerospace Systems