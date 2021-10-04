Scope

The Aerodynamics and Flight Mechanics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of aerodynamics and flight mechanics in aerospace engineering.

Led by Prof. Ramesh Agarwal from Washington University in St. Louis, the Aerodynamics and Flight Mechanics section welcomes submissions in various domains of aerospace engineering, which connect fundamental and applied aspects of the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aerodynamic measurements

aerodynamics of bluff and slender bodies

aerodynamics of ground and marine vehicles

aerospace thermo-fluids experiments and simulations

CFD, turbulence modelling, and validation

flight mechanics innovations

fluid-structure interaction and control

free- and wall-shear-flow stability, transition, and control

high-lift systems

innovation in aerospace engineering

jets, wakes, and shear flows in general

laminar, transitional, turbulent, and separated flows

low order modelling and control

flow control; passive, active, and reactive

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of aerodynamics and flight mechanics, contributing to the advancement of aerospace engineering.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aerospace engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.