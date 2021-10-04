Scope

The Aircraft Materials and Structures section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of advanced materials and structures in aerospace engineering. The demand of new Aircraft Materials and Structures for aerospace engineering industries has increased dramatically. High-strength, lightweight, non-corrosive, recyclable, ultra-violet (UV) and impact resistant properties are key factors for materials for new type of flying vehicles.

Led by Prof. Raj Das from RMIT University, the Aircraft Materials and Structures section welcomes submissions in the various domains of aerospace materials and structures, which address the challenges and opportunities in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

additive manufacturing

adaptive structures

advanced manufacturing processes

aeroelasticity

carbon-based materials

computational structural analysis

cryogenic fuel tanks

data-driven technologies for new materials

digital/virtual twins

electro-magnetic shielding properties

energy composites

finite element methods

fracture mechanics

high-temperature resistant composites

modeling and analysis

multibody analysis

nano-structural design and nanotechnology

polymer-based composites

radiation-resistant coating layers

structural dynamics

wing-morphing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, development, and application of advanced materials and structures in aerospace engineering.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development and application of advanced materials and structures in aerospace engineering, contributing to SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aerospace materials and structures to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.