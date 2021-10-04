Scope

The Energetics and Propulsion section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancements in air and space propulsion, power, energy, fuels, and energetics.

Led by Prof. Matthew Oehlschlaeger from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the Energetics and Propulsion section welcomes submissions in the various domains of aerospace engineering, which connect fundamental research with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

air-breathing propulsion

combustion

electric propulsion

energetic materials

hypersonics

materials for propulsion systems

propulsion fuels (alternative and conventional): liquid, hybrids, solids

rockets

sensors for propulsion systems

sustainable propulsion technologies and fuels

thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, and heat transfer, as they relate to propulsion systems

turbomachinery

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of methods in the areas of propulsion and energetics, with an emphasis on environmentally friendly and sustainable technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the energetics and propulsion, air-breathing propulsion, combustion, electric propulsion, energetic materials, hypersonics, materials for propulsion systems, propulsion fuels, rockets, sensors for propulsion systems, sustainable propulsion technologies and fuels, thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, and heat transfer, as they relate to propulsion systems, and turbomachinery, in alignment with SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aerospace engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.