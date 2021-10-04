Scope

The Intelligent Aerospace Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing AI-driven technologies and systems in the aerospace domain.

Led by Prof. Kelly Cohen from the University of Cincinnati, the Intelligent Aerospace Systems section welcomes submissions in various domains of intelligent aerospace systems, which connect innovative technologies and applications to enhance the performance and safety of aerospace operations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced air mobility

AI-driven prognostics and health management

AI-enabled augmented reality/virtual reality for training and CONOPS development

applications for avionic systems

assured autonomy for non-deterministic systems

cyber-attack resilience

human-AI teaming and optimization

real-time learning and adaptation

responsible, trustworthy, transparent, and certifiable AI

scalable, robust, large collaborative systems

supervised, semi-supervised, and unsupervised explainable AI

systems engineering of AI-enabled aerospace systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of AI technologies and systems in the aerospace industry, focusing on enhancing performance, safety, and reliability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the intelligent aerospace systems, focusing on enhancing performance, safety, and reliability (SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; SDG 13: Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of intelligent aerospace systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.