Scope

The Navigation, Guidance, and Control section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the safety, autonomy, and sustainability of unmanned systems.

Led by Prof. Bing Xiao from Northwestern Polytechnical University, the Navigation, Guidance, and Control section welcomes submissions in the various domains of unmanned systems, which address the growing challenges and emerging needs in engineering and research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced dynamic modeling

detection and mitigation of anomalous events and threats

fault management capabilities

model identification and optimization

multi-sensor data fusion and navigation systems

next generation unmanned systems

reconfigurable and fault tolerant flight control and guidance

safe flight envelop prediction and protection

sensor and actuator fault monitoring and diagnosis

upset recovery and loss of control in-flight (LOC-I) regimes management

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and implementation of new methods and technologies in navigation, guidance, control, and fault management for unmanned systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the navigation, guidance, and control of unmanned systems, as well as SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of unmanned systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.