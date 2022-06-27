shamsuddin akhtar
Yale Medicine
New Haven, United States
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Yale Medicine
New Haven, United States
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Mayo Clinic Florida
Jacksonville, United States
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
University of Colorado Hospital
Aurora, United States
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
Washington D.C., United States
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit, ULSS6 Euganea
Cittadella (PD), Italy
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
University Hospital Zürich
Zurich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Aurora, United States
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, United States
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas, United States
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Ajou University Hospital
Suwon, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Konkuk University Medical Center
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Yonsei University Health System
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals
New Delhi, India
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Faculty of Medicine, Sao Paulo State University
Botucatu, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation
Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Bronx, United States
Community Reviewer
Anesthesia and Organ Transplantation