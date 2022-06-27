valentina ajello
Policlinico Tor Vergata
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Policlinico Tor Vergata
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Hôpitaux universitaires de Genève (HUG)
Genève, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC)
Leiden, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
San Raffaele Scientific Institute (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
San Raffaele Hospital (IRCCS)
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Royal Brompton Hospital
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Hopital Simone Veil Eaubonne
Eaubonne île de France, France
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Department of Cardiac Surgery, IRCCS San Donato Polyclinic
San Donato Milanese, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital
Bergamo, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Department of Anesthesiology, University Medical Center Göttingen
Goettingen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Karolinska Institutet (KI)
Solna, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Istanbul Medipol University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Clermont-Ferrand
Clermont-Ferrand, France
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Integrata di Udine
Udine, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology
University Hospital of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Cardiothoracic Anesthesiology