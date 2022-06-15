Scope

The General Pharmacology and Pharmacokinetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in anesthesiology, critical care, pain medicine, and peri-operative medicine.

Led by Dr. Tomohiko Aoe from Teikyo University Chiba Medical Center, the section welcomes submissions in various domains of pharmacology and pharmacokinetics, which connect fundamental and applied research to improve patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anesthetic action at molecular, cellular, circuit, and systems levels

basic science research in pharmacology and pharmacokinetics

mathematical modeling in pharmacology

pathophysiology of cellular and systemic responses related to perioperative or pain conditions (including neurological delirium, inflammation, ischemia-reperfusion injury, and cellular stress responses)

pharmacogenomics

translational pharmacology research, including proof-of-concept and early mechanistic studies in humans

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the essential effects and mechanisms of anesthetic agents, as well as their pharmacological properties and applications in clinical settings.

The section does not primarily seek submissions centered on procedure-specific perioperative workflows or purely descriptive outcome studies without a substantial pharmacologic or mechanistic component.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.