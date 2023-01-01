All studies must contribute insights into the field of antennas and propagation. Reports dealing with communication and information theory related aspects, not focused specifically in the role of antennas and propagation, are recommended to be submitted to our sister Journal, Frontiers in Communications and Networks and in the case of transceiver related aspects, to Frontiers in Electronics.

The Frontiers in Antennas and Propagation Journal, publishes high-quality fundamental, applied, as well as industry focused research across the field of antennas, propagation, wireless communications and non-contact systems. Antennas, radiating elements and wireless propagation in broad spectral ranges are fundamental enablers in the development of highly relevant elements such as wireless communications, wireless power transfer or novel non-contact wireless-supported systems. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

The specialty sections of Frontiers in Antennas and Propagation welcome submission of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code.

When submitting a manuscript to Frontiers in Antennas and Propagation , authors must submit the material directly to one of the specialty sections. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective specialty section.