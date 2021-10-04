Mission & scope

Frontiers in Antennas and Propagation is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the research and development of antennas, propagation, wireless communications, and non-contact systems.

Led by Field Chief Editor Francisco Falcone from Public University of Navarre, Frontiers in Antennas and Propagation encourages research contributions in various domains of antenna and propagation technology, aiming to bridge the gap between theoretical advancements and practical applications. Topics include, but are not limited to:

antenna array and mimo

antenna synthesis and design

embedded antennas and iot applications

joint communication and sensing techniques

metamaterial applications in antennas and propagation

propagation estimation and modeling techniques

radio-frequency identification and near-field communications

vehicular, terrestrial and non-terrestrial propagation and antenna designs

wearable and implantable antennas

wireless information and power transfer

The contributions of the journal support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. Research topics covered in Frontiers in Antennas and Propagation, such as wireless communications, wireless power transfer, and non-contact wireless-supported systems, directly contribute to the development of resilient infrastructure, promotion of inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and fostering innovation. By advancing knowledge and technology in antennas and propagation, this journal supports progress toward achieving SDG 9 and its targets.

Manuscripts relating to communication and information theory aspects not specifically focused on the role of antennas and propagation are not suitable for publication in this journal. Such topics are recommended to be submitted to the sister journal, Frontiers in Communications and Networks, and in the case of transceiver-related aspects, to Frontiers in Electronics.

Frontiers in Antennas and Propagation is dedicated to advancing developments in the field of antenna and propagation technology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.