Frontiers in Antennas and Propagation

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Pamplona, Spain
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Cosenza, Italy
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King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
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Wireless Communications
Department of Innovation Engineering, University of Salento
Lecce, Italy
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Wearable Antennas