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London Metropolitan University
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Metamaterial Antennas
University of Bradford
Bradford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Metamaterial Antennas
Laboratory for Analysis and Architecture of Systems (LAAS - CNRS UPR 8001)
Toulouse, France
Associate Editor
Metamaterial Antennas
Université Paris Nanterre
Nanterre, France
Associate Editor
Metamaterial Antennas