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Department of Innovation Engineering, University of Salento
Lecce, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Wearable Antennas
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Wearable Antennas
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Wearable Antennas
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Wearable Antennas