giuseppina monti
Department of Innovation Engineering, University of Salento
Lecce, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
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King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
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University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
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Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
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Birla Institute of Technology and Science
Pilani, India
Associate Editor
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Indian Institute of Information Technology Dharwad
Dharwad, India
Associate Editor
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Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology
Greater Noida, India
Associate Editor
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University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Associate Editor
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SRM Institute of Science and Technology
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
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University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
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